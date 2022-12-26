Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $890,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 715.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $33.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $145.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

