Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,956,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,530,000 after purchasing an additional 230,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

