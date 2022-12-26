Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after purchasing an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,120,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,453,000 after acquiring an additional 137,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower Announces Dividend

Shares of WELL opened at $65.07 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 141.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

