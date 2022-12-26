Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.26 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.67.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

