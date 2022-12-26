Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

