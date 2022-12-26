Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 215,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 81,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $3,898,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

