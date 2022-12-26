Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

