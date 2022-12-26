WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 1,929 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 942.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

VZ stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.