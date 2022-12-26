Whelan Financial Acquires Shares of 1,656 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whelan Financial acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Chevron makes up approximately 0.2% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $177.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $343.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.41 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

