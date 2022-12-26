WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.69 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

