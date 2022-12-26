WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 402 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

