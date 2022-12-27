13,575 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after buying an additional 2,420,789 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,038,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

