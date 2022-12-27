15,610 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,288,000 after acquiring an additional 242,020 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Datadog stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,448.40 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $186.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $5,068,984.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $12,740,651.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,798,340.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 200,399 shares worth $15,111,677. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

