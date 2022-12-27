22,800 Shares in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,457 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

PETQ stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. On average, analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

