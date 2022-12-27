25,141 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.