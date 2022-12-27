2,607 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.36.

ES stock opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

