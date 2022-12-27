320 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 560,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.68 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.