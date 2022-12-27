4,944 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

