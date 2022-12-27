7,000 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,464,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,071,000 after purchasing an additional 647,204 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,707,000 after purchasing an additional 99,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.71.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

