Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 139 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $238.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

