Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $228,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 801,637 shares of company stock worth $83,420,173. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $82.58 and a one year high of $191.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.