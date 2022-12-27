Allworth Financial LP Acquires 12,341 Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 1,311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 226,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 210,045 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 251,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $57.16.

