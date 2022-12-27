Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,375 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11,407.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 254,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 78,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

