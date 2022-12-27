Allworth Financial LP Acquires 28,943 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after buying an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after buying an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

