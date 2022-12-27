Allworth Financial LP Acquires 58 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,433,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

