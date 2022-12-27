Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after acquiring an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.78 and its 200 day moving average is $336.90. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $752.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

