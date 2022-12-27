Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,292,600,000 after buying an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

