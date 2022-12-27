Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.75.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.