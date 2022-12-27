Allworth Financial LP Buys 32 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,598.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $833.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $822.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $735.16. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

