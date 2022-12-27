Allworth Financial LP Has $1.02 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 168.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

