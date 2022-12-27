Allworth Financial LP Has $812,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 578.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $320.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.46. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.