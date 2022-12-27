Allworth Financial LP Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS opened at $86.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.