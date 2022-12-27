Allworth Financial LP Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

