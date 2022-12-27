Allworth Financial LP Purchases 310 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Cowen raised their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

NYSE:CI opened at $334.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.31. The company has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.39%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

