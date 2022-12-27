Allworth Financial LP Sells 3,823 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 29.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.95.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.53 and a 200 day moving average of $140.92. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

