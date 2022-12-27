Allworth Financial LP Sells 511 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Truist Financial (TFC)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.