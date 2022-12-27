Allworth Financial LP Sells 511 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.20.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.