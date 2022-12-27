Allworth Financial LP Sells 591 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 459,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,712,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.23. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

