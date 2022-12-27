Allworth Financial LP Trims Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.36.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.