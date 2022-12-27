Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 942.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 28,781 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

