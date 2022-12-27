Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,833 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,860 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.69 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

