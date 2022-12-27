Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Caliber Wealth Management LLC

Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,012.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,797.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

