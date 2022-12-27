Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,088.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

