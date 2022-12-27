Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,993.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,603 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

