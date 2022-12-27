Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,612.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,515.4% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

