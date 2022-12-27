Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,887.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,012.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,893.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 28,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,805.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 24,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

