Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,958.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.