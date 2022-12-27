Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 10th Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,712.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

