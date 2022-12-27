Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,898.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Alphabet by 1,708.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,547 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares worth $19,934,890. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

