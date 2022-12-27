Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,930.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,647 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.