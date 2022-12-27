Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,904.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 301,856 shares valued at $19,934,890. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $89.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

